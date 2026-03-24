Daylen Lile News: Set to start in right field
Lile appears to be the likely Opening Day starter in right field for the Nationals, Jessica Camerato and Paige Leckie of MLB.com report.
With Dylan Crews and Robert Hassell both beginning the year at Triple-A, Lile is effectively the last man standing in right, with James Wood in left field and Jacob Young in center. Lile is coming off a surprising rookie season in 2025 in which he slashed .299/.347/.498 over 91 games with nine homers and eight steals, a performance which carries a little more weight than his .213/.240/.447 slash line over 16 games this spring.
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