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Daylen Lile News: Two hits in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Lile went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Pirates.

After opening the campaign with a seven-game hit streak, Lile cooled off in early April, but he may be heating up again. The 23-year-old outfielder has three multi-hit performances in the last five games, pushing his slash line on the season back up to .277/.310/.337. Lile is still looking for his first homer of 2026 through 19 contests, but he has banged out five doubles while adding one steal, six RBI and 11 runs.

Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals
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