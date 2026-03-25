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Daysbel Hernandez Injury: Shelved with shoulder cyst

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Atlanta placed Hernandez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right shoulder sebaceous cyst.

Hernandez didn't pitch after Sept. 6 last season due to right shoulder inflammation, and the issue seems to have lingered into 2026. He didn't make any appearances in spring training, though he was seen throwing a live batting practice session at camp last week. Assuming he hasn't experienced any setbacks since he resumed facing hitters, Hernandez could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment once the minor-league season gets underway this weekend.

Daysbel Hernandez
Atlanta Braves
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