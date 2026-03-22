Daysbel Hernandez Injury: Yet to make spring debut
Hernandez (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Monday but has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Atlanta has proceeded slowly with Hernandez in camp after he finished last season on the injured list while recovering from right shoulder inflammation, but the club has yet to confirm that the 29-year-old reliever will open 2026 on the shelf. That said, Atlanta has just three more exhibition games prior to Opening Day, so Hernandez will likely need to pitch in at least one of those contests in order to have a shot at breaking camp with the big club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daysbel Hernandez See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0247 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0307 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch329 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL EastMarch 13, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daysbel Hernandez See More