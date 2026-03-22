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Daysbel Hernandez Injury: Yet to make spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Hernandez (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Monday but has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta has proceeded slowly with Hernandez in camp after he finished last season on the injured list while recovering from right shoulder inflammation, but the club has yet to confirm that the 29-year-old reliever will open 2026 on the shelf. That said, Atlanta has just three more exhibition games prior to Opening Day, so Hernandez will likely need to pitch in at least one of those contests in order to have a shot at breaking camp with the big club.

Daysbel Hernandez
Atlanta Braves
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