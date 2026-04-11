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Daysbel Hernandez News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Atlanta reinstated Hernandez (shoulder) from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

A shoulder cyst sent Hernandez to the injured list at the start of the season, but he now appears to have moved past the issue. The 29-year-old owns a 3.11 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 55 MLB innings over the last two years and could be welcomed back into Atlanta's bullpen if he pitches well at Gwinnett.

Daysbel Hernandez
Atlanta Braves
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