Daysbel Hernandez News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
Atlanta reinstated Hernandez (shoulder) from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
A shoulder cyst sent Hernandez to the injured list at the start of the season, but he now appears to have moved past the issue. The 29-year-old owns a 3.11 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 55 MLB innings over the last two years and could be welcomed back into Atlanta's bullpen if he pitches well at Gwinnett.
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