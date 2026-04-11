Daysbel Hernandez News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Atlanta reinstated Hernandez (shoulder) from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

A shoulder cyst sent Hernandez to the injured list at the start of the season, but he now appears to have moved past the issue. The 29-year-old owns a 3.11 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 55 MLB innings over the last two years and could be welcomed back into Atlanta's bullpen if he pitches well at Gwinnett.