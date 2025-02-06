Daysbel Hernandez News: Might have key setup role

Hernandez could take over the high-leverage role left open by the absence of Joe Jimenez (knee) in the Atlanta bullpen, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez posted a 2.50 ERA and dazzling 26:10 K:BB over 18 innings in the majors last season and collected three wins and a hold in 16 appearances. Jimenez, who recorded a career-high 27 holds in 2024 while serving as one of the top set-up men for closer Raisel Iglesias, is expected to miss most or all of the season while recovering from October knee surgery. Pierce Johnson will handle some of those late-inning assignments, but Hernandez could be an under-the-radar holds source in 2025.