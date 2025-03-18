Daysbel Hernandez News: Seems set for bullpen role
Hernandez appears to have a secure spot in the Atlanta bullpen following Monday's trade of Angel Perdomo to the Angels, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 28-year-old righty hasn't dominated this spring, but his 8:3 K:BB through 7.1 Grapefruit League innings offers a glimpse at his potential. Hernandez will likely begin the season in middle relief, with Pierce Johnson, Aaron Bummer and Dylan Lee as the primary setup men to closer Raisel Iglesias.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now