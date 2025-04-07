Daz Cameron News: Gets new home in Milwaukee

The Brewers acquired Cameron and cash considerations from the Orioles on Monday in exchange for left-hander Grant Wolfram, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After being outrighted off the Orioles' 40-man roster in February, Cameron remained in the organization and began the season at Triple-A Norfolk, where he slashed .222/.333/.278 with three RBI across five games. He'll get a fresh start in the Brewers organization and will likely be assigned to Triple-A Nashville.