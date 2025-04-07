Daz Cameron News: New home in Milwaukee

The Orioles traded Cameron and cash considerations to the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Grant Wolfram, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Cameron started the regular season in Triple-A Norfolk after being outrighted for assignment in February. He's slashed .222/.333/.278 with three RBI across five games with Norfolk, but he'll get a fresh start in the Brewers' organization and will likely be assigned to Triple-A Nashville.