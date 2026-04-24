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Dean Kremer Injury: Expected to miss multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Kremer (quadriceps) is expected to miss several weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles put Kremer on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a right quadriceps strain, and the team is preparing to be without him for more than just the minimum stay. The right-hander could be able to rejoin Baltimore's rotation at some point in the middle of May. Meanwhile, Brandon Young is taking Kremer's place in Baltimore's rotation for the time being.

Dean Kremer
Baltimore Orioles
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