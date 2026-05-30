Dean Kremer headshot

Dean Kremer Injury: Moves to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 7:02am

The Orioles transferred Kremer (quadriceps) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kremer, who is on the shelf with a right quadriceps strain, won't be eligible to rejoin the Orioles until late June at the earliest. Brandon Young, who holds a 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB over 43 innings (eight starts), should see several more turns through the rotation.

Dean Kremer
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Kremer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Kremer See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
10 days ago
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
13 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
29 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
36 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
40 days ago