Dean Kremer Injury: Moves to 60-day injured list

The Orioles transferred Kremer (quadriceps) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kremer, who is on the shelf with a right quadriceps strain, won't be eligible to rejoin the Orioles until late June at the earliest. Brandon Young, who holds a 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB over 43 innings (eight starts), should see several more turns through the rotation.