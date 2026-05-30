Dean Kremer Injury: Moves to 60-day injured list
The Orioles transferred Kremer (quadriceps) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Kremer, who is on the shelf with a right quadriceps strain, won't be eligible to rejoin the Orioles until late June at the earliest. Brandon Young, who holds a 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB over 43 innings (eight starts), should see several more turns through the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Kremer See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 8 FAAB Results13 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week29 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week36 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Kremer See More