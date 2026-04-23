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Dean Kremer Injury: Out with quad strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 3:31pm

The Orioles placed Kremer on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 20, due to a right quadriceps strain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles recalled Brandon Young from Triple-A Norfolk, who will take over for Kremer's starts while he is out. Kremer will miss two starts at the minimum if he is able to return right after the 15-day window.

Dean Kremer
Baltimore Orioles
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