Dean Kremer Injury: Out with quad strain
The Orioles placed Kremer on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 20, due to a right quadriceps strain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
In a corresponding move, the Orioles recalled Brandon Young from Triple-A Norfolk, who will take over for Kremer's starts while he is out. Kremer will miss two starts at the minimum if he is able to return right after the 15-day window.
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