Dean Kremer Injury: Transferred to 60-day injured list
The Orioles transferred Kremer (quadriceps) to the 60-day injured list Friday, MLB.com reports.
Kremer, who is on the shelf with a right quadriceps strain, now won't be eligible to rejoin the Orioles until late June at the earliest. Brandon Young should see several more turns through the rotation, holding a respectable 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB over 43 innings (eight starts).
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