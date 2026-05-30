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Dean Kremer Injury: Transferred to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Orioles transferred Kremer (quadriceps) to the 60-day injured list Friday, MLB.com reports.

Kremer, who is on the shelf with a right quadriceps strain, now won't be eligible to rejoin the Orioles until late June at the earliest. Brandon Young should see several more turns through the rotation, holding a respectable 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB over 43 innings (eight starts).

Dean Kremer
Baltimore Orioles
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