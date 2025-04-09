Dean Kremer News: Another rough outing
Kremer (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.
Kremer fell victim to the long ball Wednesday, giving up three home runs, including back-to-back blasts to Pavin Smith and Josh Naylor in the fifth inning. The 29-year-old Kremer has struggled to an 8.16 ERA through his first three starts (14.1 innings) while posting a 1.67 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB. Kremer will look to get on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against Cleveland.
