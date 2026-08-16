Dean Kremer News: Falls apart in sixth inning

Kremer took a no-decision against the Phillies on Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was smooth sailing for Kremer on Sunday until the sixth inning, when the Phillies plated four runs to spoil his otherwise strong outing prior to that point. The right-hander has been a solid addition to Minnesota's rotation overall since coming over at the trade deadline, delivering a 3.12 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over his first 17.1 innings for the Twins. Kremer is set to carry a season 5.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB across 53.1 frames into a tough road matchup in San Diego.