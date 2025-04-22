Dean Kremer News: Gives up 11 hits in loss

Kremer (2-3) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on 11 hits while striking out four across 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Kremer put the Orioles behind in the first inning when he gave up a two-run homer to Nathaniel Lowe. Following a wild pitch in the second inning that yielded another run, Kremer was able to retire nine of the next 10 batters he faced before allowing three more runs across the fifth and sixth frames. The 29-year-old right-hander has allowed five earned runs in three of his five starts this season and has a 6.34 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 25 innings. Kremer will look look to rebound in his next start, slated for this weekend at Comerica Park against the Tigers.