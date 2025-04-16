Dean Kremer News: Grabs second win

Kremer (2-2) picked up the win Wednesday over the Guardians, allowing one run on four hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Kremer was effective Wednesday, with the lone run against him coming on a Gabriel Arias home run in the third inning. It's a strong bounce-back effort from the 29-year-old Kremer, who allowed six runs on three homers in his last outing versus Arizona. Kremer will carry a 6.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB into his next start, currently scheduled for next week in Washington.