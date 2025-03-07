Dean Kremer News: Hit hard in Grapefruit League start
Kremer gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while taking the loss in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit, striking out three over three innings.
It was a struggle for Kremer, who served up three home runs Friday and hasn't looked particularly sharp in the Grapefruit League. Over three appearances (two starts) this spring, the 29-year-old right-hander has a 9.00 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and an 8:5 K:BB across eight frames. Kremer posted an ordinary 4.10 ERA through 129.2 innings (24 starts) in 2024, but he still appears to be locked into a spot in Baltimore's rotation to begin 2025, as Grayson Rodriguez (triceps) is slated to start the season on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now