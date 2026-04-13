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Dean Kremer News: Likely to join rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 10:28am

Kremer was present at Camden Yards on Sunday and could be formally recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander was unable to win a rotation spot with the Orioles coming out of spring training, but he looks like he won't have to wait long for a promotion to the big leagues. Zach Eflin (elbow) underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last week, but Kremer -- who accrued a 4.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 142:45 K:BB across 171.2 innings with the big club in 2025 -- may only be getting a spot start as Baltimore navigates a stretch of 13 games in 13 days, given that Cade Povich looked very good in his first start of the year Sunday. Kremer has performed well himself in his first two outings with Norfolk, however, covering 9.1 innings and striking out 12 while allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks.

Dean Kremer
Baltimore Orioles
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