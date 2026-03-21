Dean Kremer News: Optioned to minors
The Orioles optioned Kremer to minor-league camp Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Kremer gave up five earned runs over nine innings during his three Grapefruit League appearances. He was beat out for the final spot in Baltimore's rotation by Zach Eflin, who struck out 10 batters and walked one in 7.1 shutout frames this spring. Kremer has maintained a fairly consistent 4.14 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over the past three seasons for the O's, and he'll likely be the first choice to return to the majors if the big club's rotation depth is tested.
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