Dean Kremer News: Shaky in first spring outing
Kremer (0-1) took the loss during Friday's 8-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs on three walks in two innings. He struck out one.
Following a clean first inning, Kremer gave up two runs in the second frame after walking the bases loaded with no outs. The 30-year-old right-hander is in the mix to be Baltimore's No. 5 starter to open the season, but he has plenty of competition this spring in Tyler Wells, Cade Povich and Brandon Young, Kremer is set to exit Orioles camp soon to pitch for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Kremer See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East4 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: The Best Waiver Pickups of the Season151 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week154 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for September 16158 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16158 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Kremer See More