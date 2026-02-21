Dean Kremer headshot

Dean Kremer News: Shaky in first spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 10:18pm

Kremer (0-1) took the loss during Friday's 8-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs on three walks in two innings. He struck out one.

Following a clean first inning, Kremer gave up two runs in the second frame after walking the bases loaded with no outs. The 30-year-old right-hander is in the mix to be Baltimore's No. 5 starter to open the season, but he has plenty of competition this spring in Tyler Wells, Cade Povich and Brandon Young, Kremer is set to exit Orioles camp soon to pitch for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.

Dean Kremer
Baltimore Orioles
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Kremer See More
