Dean Kremer headshot

Dean Kremer News: Takes loss in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Kremer (0-1) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings.

It was a mostly strong outing from Kremer, who generated 14 whiffs and tossed 58 strikes on 95 pitches. His lone, yet consequential, blemish came in the fifth inning, when he yielded a three-run homer to Brayan Rocchio, and the Orioles' batters were unable to generate enough offense for Kremer to avoid the loss. Kremer has looked good in his two starts since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk this past Monday. His next start is tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the rival Red Sox.

Dean Kremer
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Kremer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Kremer See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
39 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
40 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
41 days ago