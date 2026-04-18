Dean Kremer News: Takes loss in quality start

Kremer (0-1) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings.

It was a mostly strong outing from Kremer, who generated 14 whiffs and tossed 58 strikes on 95 pitches. His lone, yet consequential, blemish came in the fifth inning, when he yielded a three-run homer to Brayan Rocchio, and the Orioles' batters were unable to generate enough offense for Kremer to avoid the loss. Kremer has looked good in his two starts since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk this past Monday. His next start is tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the rival Red Sox.