Declan Cronin headshot

Declan Cronin Injury: Restarting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 2:13pm

Cronin (hip) will resume a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cronin made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville in mid-April before being pulled off the rehab assignment, presumably after experiencing a setback. He looks to be back on track with recovery now, though. Cronin has been out all season with a left hip strain.

Declan Cronin
Miami Marlins
