Dedniel Nunez Injury: Lands on 60-day IL
The Mets placed Nunez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Ben Rortvedt, whom the Mets claimed off waivers from the Dodgers on Sunday. The move won't affect Nunez's timeline for a return; the 29-year-old right-hander is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery July 14.
