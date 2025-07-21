Dedniel Nunez Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Mets transferred Nunez (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction is merely procedural, as Nunez is slated to miss the rest of the season and likely the entire 2026 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery last Monday. The Mets claimed right-hander Rico Garcia from the Yankees on Monday and will have him take over Nunez's spot on the 40-man roster.