Dedniel Nunez Injury: Spring debut set for Monday

Nunez (elbow) will make his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Rays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nunez has been slow-played this spring following a flexor strain in the second half of last season, but he's progressed well, most recently completing a two-inning live batting practice session Thursday without issue. The Mets have not ruled Nunez out for Opening Day. Having Nunez available right out of the chute would be a lift for the Mets after the righty posted a 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB over 35 innings in 2024.