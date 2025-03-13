Fantasy Baseball
Dedniel Nunez Injury: Spring debut set for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Nunez (elbow) will make his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Rays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nunez has been slow-played this spring following a flexor strain in the second half of last season, but he's progressed well, most recently completing a two-inning live batting practice session Thursday without issue. The Mets have not ruled Nunez out for Opening Day. Having Nunez available right out of the chute would be a lift for the Mets after the righty posted a 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB over 35 innings in 2024.

