Dedniel Nunez News: Considered healthy

Nunez (forearm) does not have any restrictions at the start of camp, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nunez missed most of the second half and all of the postseason with a right flexor strain, but he touched 96 mph during a Mets-supervised live batting practice session over the winter and is now considered fully healthy. While this certainly qualifies as good news, Nunez should still be considered a bit of a health risk moving forward, given the nature of his previous injury. The 28-year-old was superb for the Mets when on the bump in 2024, collecting a 2.31 ERA and 48:8 K:BB over 35 innings.