Dedniel Nunez News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Nunez has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Nunez emerged as a key part of New York's bullpen as a rookie last year, posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB while racking up nine holds and a save over 25 regular-season appearances spanning 35 innings. He allowed two runs over two innings with a 3:0 K:B this spring, but the Mets have decided to have Nunez begin the campaign in the minors. Nunez didn't pitch in a spring game until March 17 as he continued to recover from a flexor strain that ended his season in July of last year. It's likely that Nunez will be back up with the big club after having more time to ramp up in the minors.

