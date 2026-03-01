Demetrio Crisantes Injury: Not fully cleared

Crisantes (shoulder) is expected to start playing soon once he's fully cleared, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Crisantes suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in May of 2025 and was limited to 34 games at High-A Hillsboro. The 21-year-old infielder could be in line for regular opportunities over the next two weeks with Ketel Marte (Dominican Republic) and Nolan Arenado (Puerto Rico) heading to the World Baseball Classic this week.