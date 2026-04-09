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Demetrio Crisantes Injury: Out 6-8 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Double-A Amarillo placed Crisantes on the 7-day injured list April 3 with a hamstring injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with what is presumably a strain. Crisantes was given an aggressive assignment to Double-A after missing most of 2025 after suffering a significant left shoulder injury. He isn't a big-time athlete, but when healthy, Crisantes has been one of the better pure hitters in the lower levels of the minors. He hit an unlucky (.257 BABIP) .252 with a .358 OBP, four home runs, six steals and more walks (21) than strikeouts (19) in 34 games at High-A as a 20-year-old.

Demetrio Crisantes
Arizona Diamondbacks
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