Demetrio Crisantes News: Overcomes shoulder issue
Crisantes (shoulder) has appeared in three Cactus League games since making his spring debut Wednesday, going a collective 3-for-7 with one double.
Crisantes was eased into workouts this spring after he underwent left shoulder surgery back in May, but the 21-year-old demonstrated enough progress in his recovery for the Diamondbacks to sign off on him playing in games. Crisantes is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and is likely to be assigned to High-A Hillsboro to open the 2026 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Demetrio Crisantes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Demetrio Crisantes See More