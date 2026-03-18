Demetrio Crisantes News: Planned to open in Amarillo

The Diamondbacks plan to have Crisantes open the 2026 season as the starting second baseman at Double-A Amarillo, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Crisantes had his 2025 season cut short in May by a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder at High-A Hillsboro. At the time of the injury, he was slashing .252/.358/.415 with four homers in 34 games to begin his age-20 campaign. More impressively, he walked more than struck out and had an in-zone contact rate of 93 percent. The organization feels confident in pushing the 21-year-old up a level.