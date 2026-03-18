Demetrio Crisantes headshot

Demetrio Crisantes News: Planned to open in Amarillo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Diamondbacks plan to have Crisantes open the 2026 season as the starting second baseman at Double-A Amarillo, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Crisantes had his 2025 season cut short in May by a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder at High-A Hillsboro. At the time of the injury, he was slashing .252/.358/.415 with four homers in 34 games to begin his age-20 campaign. More impressively, he walked more than struck out and had an in-zone contact rate of 93 percent. The organization feels confident in pushing the 21-year-old up a level.

Demetrio Crisantes
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Demetrio Crisantes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Demetrio Crisantes See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
282 days ago
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
MLB
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
Author Image
James Anderson
293 days ago