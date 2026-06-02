Demetrio Crisantes headshot

Demetrio Crisantes News: Rejoining Amarillo lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Double-A Amarillo reinstated Crisantes (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Crisantes is set to make his 2026 debut for Amarillo after a hamstring injury kept him out for most of the first two months of the minor-league season. The 21-year-old infielder was cleared to return to action for the Double-A club after he went 5-for-20 with two home runs, a double and six walks across seven rehab games between the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and High-A Hillsboro.

Demetrio Crisantes
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Demetrio Crisantes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Demetrio Crisantes See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
54 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
358 days ago
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
MLB
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
Author Image
James Anderson
May 29, 2025