Demetrio Crisantes News: Rejoining Amarillo lineup

Double-A Amarillo reinstated Crisantes (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Crisantes is set to make his 2026 debut for Amarillo after a hamstring injury kept him out for most of the first two months of the minor-league season. The 21-year-old infielder was cleared to return to action for the Double-A club after he went 5-for-20 with two home runs, a double and six walks across seven rehab games between the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and High-A Hillsboro.