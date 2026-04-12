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Dennis Santana News: Blows first save of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Santana gave up one run on one hit and two walks in the ninth inning Saturday, blowing his first save of the season in a 4-3 extra-innings win over the Cubs. He failed to strike out a batter.

One game after picking up his first save of 2026 on Friday, Santana took a step back, getting only 15 of 27 pitches into the strike zone as he gave up his first run of the year in his eighth appearance. Santana still sports a 1.13 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB through eight innings, compared to Gregory Soto's 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through 8.2 innings, and the duo seem likely to continue splitting closing opportunities depending on matchups.

Dennis Santana
Pittsburgh Pirates
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