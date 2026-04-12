Dennis Santana News: Blows first save of season
Santana gave up one run on one hit and two walks in the ninth inning Saturday, blowing his first save of the season in a 4-3 extra-innings win over the Cubs. He failed to strike out a batter.
One game after picking up his first save of 2026 on Friday, Santana took a step back, getting only 15 of 27 pitches into the strike zone as he gave up his first run of the year in his eighth appearance. Santana still sports a 1.13 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB through eight innings, compared to Gregory Soto's 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through 8.2 innings, and the duo seem likely to continue splitting closing opportunities depending on matchups.
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