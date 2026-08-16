Dennis Santana News: Called up from Triple-A

Arizona selected Santana's contract from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Just 10 days after signing a minor-league deal with Arizona, Santana will be moved up to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. Before joining the Diamondbacks, Santana had spent the season in Pittsburgh's big-league bullpen, posting a 6.05 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 37:21 K:BB over 41.2 innings. Arizona designated Philip Abner for assignment in order to clear room on the roster for Santana.