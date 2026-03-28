Dennis Santana News: Clean ninth inning
Santana allowed one walk but no hits and no runs across 1.0 innings in Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Santana has pitched in each of Pittsburgh's two games to begin 2026, and he has yet to allow an earned run. His usage Saturday was particularly notable, as he entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at 0-0. Manager Don Kelly noted that Santana may not get every save chance shortly before the new campaign began, though he's clearly still a high-leverage arm for the Pirates and should work in plenty of save situations.
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