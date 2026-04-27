Dennis Santana News: Collapses in loss, blown save
Santana (2-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Monday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.
Brought on to protect a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning, Santana served up a pair of home runs Monday en route to coughing up a season-high four runs. The right-hander has converted just two of his four save chances so far, but he still has a quality 3.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 13.2 innings in spite of Monday's meltdown. That said, the door is open for Gregory Soto to claim more ninth-inning work in Pittsburgh's closer committee.
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