Dennis Santana News: Notches first save of season
Santana struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Cubs.
The right-hander got Dansby Swanson and Michael Busch to chase sliders for third strikes as Santana converted his first save chance of the year. Gregory Soto worked the eighth and was less efficient, walking two batters without striking anyone out, and the closer battle in Pittsburgh seems to be tipping back in Santana's favor. He sports a 0.00 ERA through seven innings with two wins, two holds and a 6:2 K:BB.
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