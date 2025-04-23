Dennis Santana News: Notches third save
Santana surrendered one hit and zero walks while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning to collect a save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Angels.
Santana struck out Jo Adell on four pitches before allowing a double to Jorge Soler, but a groundout from Zach Neto followed by a Mike Trout flyout allowed the 29-year-old to pick up his third save of the year while preserving the shutout. Santana now owns a 1.59 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through 11.1 innings on the year and should continue to see regular save opportunities even though David Bednar is back with the Buccos.
