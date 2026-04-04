Dennis Santana News: Picks up second win

Santana (2-0) earned the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Orioles, striking out one while not allowing a baserunner during the ninth inning.

The right-hander entered for the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 2-2, and he retired the side in order on 13 pitches (10 strikes). That set up Santana for the victory when the Pittsburgh offense came through with a walk-off in the bottom of the frame. The veteran reliever was expected to begin the season as Pittsburgh's primary closer, but it was Gregory Soto that picked up the club's first nine-inning save of the season Friday. Santana has given up just one hit with a 4:2 K:BB through six appearances this year, with him splitting those outings evenly between the eighth and ninth innings. He remains in the mix for saves and is clearly a trusted high-leverage arm, but Soto currently seems to be the favored closing option.