Dennis Santana News: Secures first save of season

Santana walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Rays.

Getting Pittsburgh's first save opportunity since a struggling David Bednar was demoted to Triple-A, Santana tossed 16 of 24 pitches for strikes to get the job done against the heart of Tampa Bay's order. Colin Holderman, the other likely candidate to get a shot at closing duties, entered the game in the eighth inning and allowed a run, so the Bucs' bullpen hierarchy seems set for now. Santana has a 2.70 ERA and 3:3 K:BB through his first 3.1 innings on the year, and while he's had control issues at times in the past, the 28-year-old right-hander did post a career-best 7.3 percent walk rate in 2024.