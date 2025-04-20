Fantasy Baseball
Dennis Santana headshot

Dennis Santana News: Tough-luck loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Santana (0-1) allowed one unearned run without allowing a hit to take the loss Sunday against the Guardians.

Santana was called upon to pitch the 10th inning and retired every batter he faced, but he still was stuck with the loss after allowing the runner starting the frame on second to score on a sacrifice fly. He has turned in seven scoreless efforts in nine appearances this season and appears to be Pittsburgh's preferred option at closer, even with David Bednar back on the roster.

Dennis Santana
Pittsburgh Pirates
