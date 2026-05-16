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Dennis Santana News: Ugly showing in extra-inning loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Santana (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits without recording an out to take the loss Friday against the Phillies.

Santana worked the 10th inning, following Gregory Soto, who blew a three-run lead one frame prior. Santana allowed a leadoff double and three consecutive singles before being pulled, and he's now allowed multiple earned runs in three of his last seven appearances. He also hasn't logged a save since April 15 and isn't likely to see many chances in the near future given his current form.

Dennis Santana
Pittsburgh Pirates
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