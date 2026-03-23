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Dennis Santana News: Will not be full-time closer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Pirates manager Don Kelly indicated Monday that Santana will not be the only reliever he uses for save opportunities, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Santana notched 16 saves for Pittsburgh last season, with 10 of those coming in the final two months after David Bednar was traded. The 29-year-old is the heavy favorite to lead the Pirates in saves in 2026, but Kelly noted that he could use Santana earlier in games at times if the situation calls for it. Gregory Soto looks to be next in the pecking order and could be used to close when the opposition has lefty bats due up.

Dennis Santana
Pittsburgh Pirates
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