Dennis Santana News: Works ninth inning in win
Santana allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one in the ninth inning in Friday's win over the Rays.
The Pirates were up by two runs at the start of the eighth inning but tacked on two runs in the home half of the frame. That meant Santana didn't work in a save situation, though he's now pitched the ninth inning or 10th inning in six consecutive appearances -- five of which were to end the game. Santana looks to be the Pirates' preferred closing option for the time being, though Gregory Soto will likely mix in occasionally.
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