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Dennis Santana News: Works seventh inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Santana threw a scoreless seventh inning while walking one to earn a hold Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Santana blew a save and allowed four earned runs on April 27 and has not gotten a save chance in three appearances since. Meanwhile, Gregory Soto has earned two saves in that span, both of which have come in Pittsburgh's last two games. While the closer situation has been fluid between Soto and Santana early on this season, Santana has allowed at least one run in four of his last 10 appearances and has only a 5.4 K/9 across 16.2 innings on the campaign.

Dennis Santana
Pittsburgh Pirates
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