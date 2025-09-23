Clarke hasn't played with the Athletics since July 20 due to a right adductor strain. It's unclear if he'll be able to make it back to the MLB lineup before Sunday's regular-season finale against the Royals. Las Vegas faces Tacoma in Game 1 of the PCL Championship on Tuesday, so Clarke will get some game action in the minors. The rookie center fielder has slashed .230\/.274\/.372 with three home runs, eight RBI, 18 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 6:61 BB:K across 159 big-league plate appearances this season.