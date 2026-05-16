Denzel Clarke Injury: Beginning rehab stint

Clarke (foot) is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton on Saturday, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Clarke has been on the IL since April 22 due to a deep bone bruise in his right foot. He's progressed enough in his recovery to begin playing in games again, and Stockton announced that he's expected to play with the team both Saturday and Sunday. Clarke had been struggling for the A's before getting hurt, posting a meager .417 OPS with no homers, six RBI, two stolen bases and a 40 percent strikeout rate through 22 games.