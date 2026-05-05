Denzel Clarke headshot

Denzel Clarke Injury: Begins running, hitting progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Clarke (foot) has begun a running and hitting progression, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Clarke has been out for the past two weeks with a bone bruise in his right foot but is ready to start ramping up his rehab. There remains no timetable for the outfielder's return to the active roster, and he will likely require a rehab assignment before being activated.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Clarke See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
7 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago