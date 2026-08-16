Denzel Clarke Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment
Clarke (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas as early as Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Clarke has been shelved since April 22, first with a bone bruise in his right foot then by a strained left hamstring he picked up during a rehab game in late May. With the center fielder wrapping up his running progression in Arizona, he's nearing a return to game action. The Athletics are likely to give Clarke an extended rehab assignment to get back in a rhythm, putting his potential return to the big-league club around the end of August or beginning of September.
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